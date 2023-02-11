Lyft Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 95,920 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 67% compared to the average volume of 57,420 call options.
Lyft Stock Down 36.4 %
NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $10.31 on Friday. Lyft has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Insider Transactions at Lyft
In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $30,402.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Lyft
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LYFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $41.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.
About Lyft
Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.
