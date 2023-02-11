Lyft Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 95,920 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 67% compared to the average volume of 57,420 call options.

Lyft Stock Down 36.4 %

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $10.31 on Friday. Lyft has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Get Lyft alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lyft

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $30,402.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 58.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 261.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $41.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

About Lyft

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.