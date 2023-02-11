Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Issued By William Blair

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) – William Blair raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Jacobs Solutions in a report released on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Jacobs Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $7.35 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Jacobs Solutions’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on J. Robert W. Baird upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.50.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $121.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. Jacobs Solutions has a 12-month low of $106.78 and a 12-month high of $150.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of J. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at $78,994,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $839,582.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,954 shares in the company, valued at $79,090,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,796 shares of company stock worth $7,726,746. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 18.36%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

