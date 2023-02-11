Northland Capmk Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of OneMain in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.82. The consensus estimate for OneMain’s current full-year earnings is $6.94 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OMF. Barclays raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.15.

OneMain Stock Performance

OneMain stock opened at $45.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.61. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $28.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.01.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. OneMain had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMain

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in OneMain by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,256,000 after buying an additional 51,537 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in OneMain by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,646,000 after buying an additional 4,284,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in OneMain by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,420,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,009,000 after buying an additional 204,780 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its position in OneMain by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 5,381,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,850,000 after buying an additional 2,491,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,244,000 after purchasing an additional 174,300 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.82%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

