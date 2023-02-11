Xylem’s (XYL) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus raised Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Xylem from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.30.

Xylem Trading Up 0.1 %

Xylem stock opened at $106.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.21. Xylem has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.22%.

Institutional Trading of Xylem

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Xylem by 399.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after buying an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Xylem by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after buying an additional 1,335,241 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 613.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,778,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,216,000 after purchasing an additional 900,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

