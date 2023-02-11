Analysts Set Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Price Target at $40.00

Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $36.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $47.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.30.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $230.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

