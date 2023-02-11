Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of AAU opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24. Almaden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Almaden Minerals stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 264,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.19% of Almaden Minerals as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

