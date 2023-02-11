C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.75) Per Share

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for C4 Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink analyst C. Liu anticipates that the company will earn ($0.75) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for C4 Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.60) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.75) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.96) EPS.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CCCC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.89.
C4 Therapeutics Stock Up 3.2 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at C4 Therapeutics
In other news, Director Utpal Koppikar purchased 5,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $31,735.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,735.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.17% of the company’s stock.
About C4 Therapeutics
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.
