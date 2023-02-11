C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.75) Per Share

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for C4 Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink analyst C. Liu anticipates that the company will earn ($0.75) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for C4 Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.60) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.75) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.96) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CCCC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.89.

C4 Therapeutics Stock Up 3.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $5.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.15. C4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $26.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at C4 Therapeutics

In other news, Director Utpal Koppikar purchased 5,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $31,735.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,735.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Further Reading

