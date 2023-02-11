Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Cut by Oppenheimer

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $8.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $8.92. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,875.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $42.01 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2023 earnings at $11.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $11.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $53.16 EPS.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,872.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,583.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,515.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,549.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,754.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.