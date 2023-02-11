Capital One Financial Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital One Financial in a research note issued on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.17. The consensus estimate for Capital One Financial’s current full-year earnings is $14.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.02 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.88 EPS.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.71.

Shares of COF stock opened at $115.39 on Thursday. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $86.98 and a fifty-two week high of $160.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

