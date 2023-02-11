Capital One Financial Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COFGet Rating) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital One Financial in a research note issued on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.17. The consensus estimate for Capital One Financial’s current full-year earnings is $14.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.02 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.88 EPS.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COFGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.71.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of COF stock opened at $115.39 on Thursday. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $86.98 and a fifty-two week high of $160.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.72.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Earnings History and Estimates for Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

