Analysts Offer Predictions for Carrier Global Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carrier Global in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Carrier Global’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

CARR has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.2 %

Carrier Global stock opened at $44.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.64. Carrier Global has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $48.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average of $41.26.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Carrier Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1,140.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,624 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958,400 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,882,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,618 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth $42,985,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

