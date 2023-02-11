Research Analysts Offer Predictions for AGCO Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for AGCO in a report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.43 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AGCO’s current full-year earnings is $13.51 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AGCO’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.59 EPS.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on AGCO to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.40.

AGCO Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $138.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.75. AGCO has a 1-year low of $88.55 and a 1-year high of $150.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 118.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in AGCO by 10.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in AGCO by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $185,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,569.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,724,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,955.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $185,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,569.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.09%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

See Also

