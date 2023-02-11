Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $8.55 Per Share

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $8.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $8.67. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $42.01 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2023 earnings at $10.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $10.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $39.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $48.21 EPS.

CMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,986.00 to $2,084.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,760.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,872.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,583.89 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,754.56. The company has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,515.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,549.67.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,066,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,642,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,128,219.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

