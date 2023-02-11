SAP (NYSE:SAP) vs. Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Head to Head Review

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) and Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

SAP has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Expensify has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SAP and Expensify, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAP 2 6 7 0 2.33 Expensify 0 2 6 0 2.75

Earnings & Valuation

SAP currently has a consensus target price of $114.07, indicating a potential downside of 2.80%. Expensify has a consensus target price of $18.89, indicating a potential upside of 100.73%. Given Expensify’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Expensify is more favorable than SAP.

This table compares SAP and Expensify’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAP $32.53 billion 4.26 $2.41 billion $2.06 56.97 Expensify $142.84 million 4.50 -$13.56 million ($1.11) -8.48

SAP has higher revenue and earnings than Expensify. Expensify is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SAP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.2% of SAP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of Expensify shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of SAP shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Expensify shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SAP and Expensify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAP 7.45% 5.48% 3.15% Expensify -27.34% -22.00% -9.51%

Summary

SAP beats Expensify on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions. The Qualtrics segment sells experience management cloud solutions. The Services segment offers professional services, premium support services, implementation services for software products, and education services on the use of products. The company was founded by Hasso Plattner, Klaus Tschira, Claus Wellenreuther, Dietmar Hopp, and Hans-Werner Hector in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc. provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel. It also offers track and submit plans for individuals. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

