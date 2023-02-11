Analyzing Region Group (SCPAF) and The Competition

Region Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF – Get Rating) is one of 327 public companies in the “Real Estate Investment Trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Region Group to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.7% of Region Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Region Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Region Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Region Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Region Group Competitors 2293 11972 13372 307 2.42

Profitability

As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies have a potential upside of 12.47%. Given Region Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Region Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Region Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Region Group N/A N/A N/A Region Group Competitors 15.63% -80.00% 2.47%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Region Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Region Group N/A N/A 13.58 Region Group Competitors $830.55 million $165.55 million 16.74

Region Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Region Group. Region Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Region Group pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Region Group pays out 63.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.2% and pay out 133.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Region Group is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Region Group rivals beat Region Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Region Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group. The SCA Property Group is a stapled entity comprising Shopping Centres Australasia Property Management Trust (ARSN 160 612 626) and Shopping Centres Australasia Property Retail Trust (ARSN 160 612 788).

Receive News & Ratings for Region Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Region Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.