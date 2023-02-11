Head to Head Review: OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) & Eneti (NYSE:NETI)

OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) and Eneti (NYSE:NETI – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

OceanPal has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eneti has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.9% of OceanPal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of Eneti shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Eneti shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Profitability

OceanPal pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 104.9%. Eneti pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Eneti pays out 2.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares OceanPal and Eneti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanPal N/A N/A N/A Eneti 38.24% 1.67% 1.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for OceanPal and Eneti, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanPal 0 0 0 0 N/A Eneti 0 0 3 0 3.00

Eneti has a consensus target price of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 25.00%. Given Eneti’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eneti is more favorable than OceanPal.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OceanPal and Eneti’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanPal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Eneti $139.23 million 3.03 $20.23 million $1.42 7.46

Eneti has higher revenue and earnings than OceanPal.

Summary

Eneti beats OceanPal on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OceanPal

OceanPal Inc. focuses on the provision of ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of October 31, 2022, its fleet consisted of four dry bulk carriers, which include two Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 496,374 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Eneti

Eneti, Inc. is focused on the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy industry and has invested in the next generation of wind turbine installation vessels. It provides innovative maritime solutions to a wide variety of customers across the globe, safeguarding the environment, embracing sustainable business practices and generating risk-adjusted returns throughout the industry cycle. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro and Robert L. Bugbee on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

