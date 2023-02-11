TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) and South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Financial Review

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) and South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TMC the metals and South32, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TMC the metals 0 0 0 0 N/A South32 0 2 3 0 2.60

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMC the metals N/A N/A -$141.30 million ($0.35) -3.11 South32 $9.27 billion 1.56 $2.67 billion N/A N/A

This table compares TMC the metals and South32’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

South32 has higher revenue and earnings than TMC the metals.

Profitability

This table compares TMC the metals and South32’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMC the metals N/A -100.54% -70.60% South32 N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

TMC the metals has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, South32 has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.7% of TMC the metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of South32 shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of TMC the metals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of South32 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

South32 beats TMC the metals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc., a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. TMC the metals company Inc., through its subsidiaries, holds exploration rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the CCZ of the Pacific Ocean. Its products are used in electric vehicles (EV), renewable energy storage markets, EV wiring, clean energy transmission, manganese alloy production required for steel production, and other applications. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to TMC the metals company Inc. TMC the metals company Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About South32

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa. The Worsley Alumina segment offers bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Western Australia. The Hillside Aluminium segment offers aluminium smelters at Richards Bay, South Africa. The Mozal Aluminium segment includes aluminium smelter in Mozambique. The Brazil Alumina segment covers alumina refinery in Brazil. The South Africa Energy Coal segment comprises of open-cut and underground energy coal mines and processing operations in South Africa. The Illawarra Metallurgical Coal segment consists of underground metallurgical coal mines in New South Wales, Australia. The Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal segment involves in the exploration and development of metallurgical coal deposit in Queensland, Australia. The Australia Manganese segment produces manganese ore in the Northern Territory and manganese alloys in Tasmania. The South Africa Manganese segment

