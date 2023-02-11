Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM) versus Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Head-To-Head Survey

Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM – Get Rating) and Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.3% of Energous shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Proxim Wireless shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Energous shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Proxim Wireless has a beta of 2.81, meaning that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energous has a beta of 2.52, meaning that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A Energous -3,295.09% -75.72% -67.34%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Proxim Wireless and Energous’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Energous $760,000.00 82.27 -$41.43 million ($0.39) -2.05

Proxim Wireless has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Energous.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Proxim Wireless and Energous, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proxim Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A Energous 0 0 1 0 3.00

Energous has a consensus price target of $1.90, indicating a potential upside of 137.26%. Given Energous’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Energous is more favorable than Proxim Wireless.

Summary

Proxim Wireless beats Energous on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proxim Wireless

Proxim Wireless Corp. engages in the provision of broadband wireless network solutions. It also provides Wi-Fi, Point-to-Point, and Point-to-Multipoint 4G wireless network technologies for wireless Internet, video surveillance and backhaul applications. The firm’s products include Point-to-Multipoint/Wireless Broadband, Point-to-Point/Wireless Backhaul, Enterprise Wireless LAN, and Wireless NMS. Its solutions include Transportation, Backhaul, Government, Video Surveillance, Wireless Broadband / ISP, and Enterprise WLAN. The company was founded on May 5, 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Energous

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices. The company was founded by Michael Aaron Leabman on October 30, 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

