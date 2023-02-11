Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Yum China in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Yum China’s current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on YUMC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Yum China Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $61.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 58.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.53. Yum China has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $63.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.89.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth $3,972,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 281,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,368,000 after purchasing an additional 24,305 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 204,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 263.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 161,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $121,334.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Articles

