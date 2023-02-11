TopBuild Corp. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.87 Per Share (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TopBuild in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $3.87 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TopBuild’s current full-year earnings is $16.75 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Get TopBuild alerts:

BLD has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $201.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens lowered their price target on TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on TopBuild to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.11.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TopBuild

BLD stock opened at $194.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.50. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $140.66 and a 12-month high of $235.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in TopBuild by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TopBuild by 394.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.