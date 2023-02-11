Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Receives $12.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

MWA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Northcoast Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Water Products

In other news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $47,503.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 376,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $47,503.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 376,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $147,539.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,199.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products Trading Up 0.7 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 480.6% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MWA opened at $13.76 on Monday. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

