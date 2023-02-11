TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) vs. Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Critical Comparison

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) and TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Apollo Global Management pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. TPG pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Apollo Global Management pays out -28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TPG pays out 1,300.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.0% of Apollo Global Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of TPG shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Apollo Global Management shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 79.4% of TPG shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Global Management $5.95 billion 6.79 $1.84 billion ($5.64) -12.53 TPG $4.98 billion 2.01 $230.90 million $0.08 404.80

This table compares Apollo Global Management and TPG’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Apollo Global Management has higher revenue and earnings than TPG. Apollo Global Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TPG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Global Management and TPG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Global Management -48.54% 64.38% 16.48% TPG N/A 19.09% 6.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Apollo Global Management and TPG, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Global Management 0 3 8 0 2.73 TPG 0 10 2 0 2.17

Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus price target of $77.91, suggesting a potential upside of 10.26%. TPG has a consensus price target of $34.38, suggesting a potential upside of 6.16%. Given Apollo Global Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Apollo Global Management is more favorable than TPG.

Summary

Apollo Global Management beats TPG on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About TPG

(Get Rating)

TPG Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies. The company invests in private equity funds, real estate funds, fund of hedge funds, and credit funds. TPG Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. TPG Inc. operates as a subsidiary of TPG GP A, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.