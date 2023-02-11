AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ELUXY shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a SEK 170 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Pareto Securities cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 116 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

AB Electrolux (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of ELUXY opened at $24.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average of $26.18. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.25. AB Electrolux has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $40.05.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

