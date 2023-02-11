Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives $422.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $422.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $359.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $391.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $336.29 and a 200 day moving average of $330.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synopsys

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 119.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,292,000 after buying an additional 511,708 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 240.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 584,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,720,000 after buying an additional 412,846 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 48.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,081,000 after buying an additional 353,668 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,367,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,410,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

