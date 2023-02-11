Brokers Set Expectations for Viad Corp’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:VVI)

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Viad in a report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.43. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viad’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Viad from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Viad from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Viad Trading Down 8.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VVI opened at $25.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Viad has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $44.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.08 million, a PE ratio of -34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.76.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Viad by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Viad by 231.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Viad by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Viad by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Viad in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,032,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

