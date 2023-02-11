Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Mueller Water Products, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Mueller Water Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Northcoast Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $13.76 on Thursday. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.52. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MWA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 620,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 16,813 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,993,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,450,000 after acquiring an additional 413,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 508,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 216,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $47,503.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 376,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $147,539.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,199.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $47,503.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 376,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

