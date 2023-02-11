Brokerages Set The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Price Target at $225.41

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $225.41.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Boeing stock opened at $212.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.36 billion, a PE ratio of -25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 1.41. Boeing has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.56.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($7.69) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 69.6% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 88.7% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

