Cummins Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $4.27 Per Share (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Cummins in a research report issued on Monday, February 6th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.27 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cummins’ current full-year earnings is $19.24 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q4 2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CMI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.13.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $246.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.69. Cummins has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $258.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.52. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 54,809 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.21, for a total value of $13,713,759.89. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 137,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,363,340.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $614,797.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,772.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 54,809 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.21, for a total transaction of $13,713,759.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 137,338 shares in the company, valued at $34,363,340.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,811 shares of company stock valued at $16,469,299 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 588.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 64.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

