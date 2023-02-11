Analysts Set BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) PT at GBX 2,314.29

BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,325 ($27.95).

BHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($27.65) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,450 ($29.45) to GBX 2,500 ($30.05) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.24) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($31.25) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,721.50 ($32.71) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,674.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,428.71. The company has a market cap of £137.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 802.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,998.60 ($24.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,040 ($36.54).

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.