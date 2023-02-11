Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.83.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellebrite DI

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth $42,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the second quarter worth $64,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth $54,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the first quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLBT opened at $5.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average of $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.26. Cellebrite DI has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $8.31.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $71.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.00 million. Cellebrite DI had a net margin of 62.60% and a negative return on equity of 867.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cellebrite DI will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

