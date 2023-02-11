Beazley (LON:BEZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 825 ($9.92) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Beazley from GBX 624 ($7.50) to GBX 711 ($8.55) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 720 ($8.65) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 835 ($10.04) to GBX 840 ($10.10) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 787 ($9.46) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beazley presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 740.43 ($8.90).

Get Beazley alerts:

Beazley Stock Performance

LON:BEZ opened at GBX 661.50 ($7.95) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.44 billion and a PE ratio of 2,756.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 659.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 620.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 6.45. Beazley has a 12 month low of GBX 365.31 ($4.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 690.50 ($8.30).

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.