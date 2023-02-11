First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives $33.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

FQVLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rowe decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.96.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.