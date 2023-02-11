8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) vs. HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) Head to Head Review

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) and HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.2% of 8X8 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of 8X8 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.0% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 8X8 and HeartCore Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8X8 -14.75% -57.21% -8.04% HeartCore Enterprises -65.20% -88.52% -39.77%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 8X8 1 8 5 0 2.29 HeartCore Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for 8X8 and HeartCore Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

8X8 currently has a consensus target price of $7.34, suggesting a potential upside of 28.52%. Given 8X8’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe 8X8 is more favorable than HeartCore Enterprises.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 8X8 and HeartCore Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8X8 $740.78 million 0.86 -$175.38 million ($0.94) -6.07 HeartCore Enterprises $10.82 million 1.89 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A

HeartCore Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 8X8.

Summary

8X8 beats HeartCore Enterprises on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. The company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create web experiences for their clients. In addition, it operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining, and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

