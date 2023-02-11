Ascential (LON:ASCL) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 320 ($3.85) price objective on the stock.

Ascential Price Performance

Shares of ASCL opened at GBX 269.20 ($3.24) on Wednesday. Ascential has a 52-week low of GBX 172.40 ($2.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 360 ($4.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 218.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 218.27. The firm has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 5.03.

Get Ascential alerts:

About Ascential

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.