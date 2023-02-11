Ascential (LON:ASCL) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 320 ($3.85) price objective on the stock.
Ascential Price Performance
Shares of ASCL opened at GBX 269.20 ($3.24) on Wednesday. Ascential has a 52-week low of GBX 172.40 ($2.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 360 ($4.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 218.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 218.27. The firm has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 5.03.
About Ascential
Featured Stories
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.