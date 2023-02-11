Head to Head Contrast: DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) versus Hypertension Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:HDII)

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) and Hypertension Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:HDII – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

DarioHealth has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hypertension Diagnostics has a beta of -0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 195% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.8% of DarioHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of DarioHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Hypertension Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DarioHealth $20.51 million 6.95 -$76.76 million ($3.21) -1.73 Hypertension Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares DarioHealth and Hypertension Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hypertension Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DarioHealth.

Profitability

This table compares DarioHealth and Hypertension Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DarioHealth -264.79% -73.30% -57.88% Hypertension Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DarioHealth and Hypertension Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DarioHealth 0 0 4 0 3.00 Hypertension Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

DarioHealth currently has a consensus price target of $12.63, suggesting a potential upside of 127.48%. Given DarioHealth’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DarioHealth is more favorable than Hypertension Diagnostics.

Summary

DarioHealth beats Hypertension Diagnostics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DarioHealth

(Get Rating)

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Hypertension Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. engages in the business of plastic reprocessing. It provides pelletized resin and clean shredded and ground plastics material through its subsidiary. The company was founded by Jay N. Cohn and Stanley M. Finkelstein on July 19, 1988 and is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

