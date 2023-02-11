Critical Survey: Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) vs. Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI)

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) and Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Central Puerto has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aqua Power Systems has a beta of 7.6, suggesting that its share price is 660% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Central Puerto and Aqua Power Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Puerto 0 0 0 0 N/A Aqua Power Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Central Puerto and Aqua Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Puerto 17.31% 7.14% 4.74% Aqua Power Systems N/A -162.11% -84.88%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Central Puerto shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Central Puerto shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Central Puerto and Aqua Power Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Puerto $600.19 million 1.55 -$7.79 million $0.70 8.81 Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A $560,000.00 N/A N/A

Aqua Power Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Central Puerto.

Summary

Central Puerto beats Aqua Power Systems on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Puerto

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Aqua Power Systems

Aqua Power Systems, Inc. operates as a shell company. Its business purpose is to identify, research and if determined to meet the company’s criteria, acquire an interest in business opportunities available for the company to leverage. The company was founded on December 09, 2010 and is headquartered in Winter Park, FL.

