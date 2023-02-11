Comparing First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) and Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA)

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) and Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.3% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 42.5% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Chester Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for First Guaranty Bancshares and Chester Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Guaranty Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 Chester Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

First Guaranty Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.91%.

This table compares First Guaranty Bancshares and Chester Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Guaranty Bancshares 19.57% 14.93% 0.97% Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

First Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Chester Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share. First Guaranty Bancshares pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Guaranty Bancshares and Chester Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Guaranty Bancshares $147.59 million 1.60 $28.88 million $2.47 8.91 Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Chester Bancorp.

Summary

First Guaranty Bancshares beats Chester Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

About Chester Bancorp

Chester Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company of Chester National Bank. It provides checking, savings, CDs, loans, current deposit rates, reorder checks and other financial services. The company was founded in March 1996 and is headquartered in Chester, IL.

