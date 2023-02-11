Financial Analysis: Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) & Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) and Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yamana Gold and Gatos Silver’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yamana Gold $1.82 billion 2.95 $147.50 million $0.26 21.46 Gatos Silver N/A N/A $40.44 million N/A N/A

Yamana Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Gatos Silver.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Yamana Gold has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gatos Silver has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Yamana Gold and Gatos Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yamana Gold 0 1 5 0 2.83 Gatos Silver 0 3 0 0 2.00

Yamana Gold currently has a consensus target price of $6.73, suggesting a potential upside of 20.52%. Gatos Silver has a consensus target price of $4.25, suggesting a potential downside of 9.19%. Given Yamana Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Yamana Gold is more favorable than Gatos Silver.

Profitability

This table compares Yamana Gold and Gatos Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yamana Gold 13.99% 6.03% 3.76% Gatos Silver N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.9% of Yamana Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of Gatos Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Yamana Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Gatos Silver shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Yamana Gold beats Gatos Silver on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc. engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc. in October 2020. Gatos Silver, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

