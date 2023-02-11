Reviewing Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) & Idaho Strategic Resources (OTCMKTS:NJMC)

Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Rating) and Idaho Strategic Resources (OTCMKTS:NJMC – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Athena Gold and Idaho Strategic Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athena Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Idaho Strategic Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athena Gold N/A N/A -$1.03 million ($0.02) -2.90 Idaho Strategic Resources $5.68 million 9.41 -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Athena Gold and Idaho Strategic Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Idaho Strategic Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Athena Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Athena Gold and Idaho Strategic Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athena Gold N/A -4.25% -3.52% Idaho Strategic Resources -31.71% -21.53% -14.93%

Volatility and Risk

Athena Gold has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Idaho Strategic Resources has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.1% of Idaho Strategic Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Athena Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of Idaho Strategic Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Idaho Strategic Resources beats Athena Gold on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Athena Gold

Athena Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in the Excelsior Springs project. The company was founded by John C. Power on December 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Vacaville, CA.

About Idaho Strategic Resources

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. engages in the exploring, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It owns 100% interest in the Golden Chest Mine that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering an area of 280 acres and 90 unpatented claims mine covering an area of 1,390 acres located in Murray, Idaho. The company was formerly known as New Jersey Mining Company. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

