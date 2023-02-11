Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) & Brookline Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BCAC) Head-To-Head Review

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) and Brookline Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BCAC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Vir Biotechnology has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookline Capital Acquisition has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.0% of Vir Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of Brookline Capital Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Vir Biotechnology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of Brookline Capital Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vir Biotechnology 0 2 3 0 2.60 Brookline Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vir Biotechnology and Brookline Capital Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus target price of $54.17, indicating a potential upside of 107.14%. Given Vir Biotechnology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vir Biotechnology is more favorable than Brookline Capital Acquisition.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vir Biotechnology and Brookline Capital Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vir Biotechnology $1.10 billion 3.18 $528.58 million $8.49 3.08 Brookline Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$480,000.00 N/A N/A

Vir Biotechnology has higher revenue and earnings than Brookline Capital Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Vir Biotechnology and Brookline Capital Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vir Biotechnology N/A 60.66% 45.00% Brookline Capital Acquisition N/A -416.32% -4.75%

Summary

Vir Biotechnology beats Brookline Capital Acquisition on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc., a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus. The company has grant agreements with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and National Institutes of Health; an option and license agreement with Brii Biosciences Limited and Brii Biosciences Offshore Limited; a collaboration and license agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; license agreements with The Rockefeller University and MedImmune, Inc.; collaboration with WuXi Biologics and Glaxo Wellcome UK Ltd.; and a collaborative research agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA. It also has a manufacturing agreement with Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd. for the manufacture of SARS-COV-2 antibodies; and clinical collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for chronic hepatitis B virus. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Brookline Capital Acquisition

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire companies in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

