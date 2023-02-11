UBS Group Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €182.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €182.00 ($195.70) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HNR1. Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($183.87) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($225.81) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($198.92) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($208.60) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €158.10 ($170.00) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Hannover Rück Price Performance

HNR1 opened at €177.95 ($191.34) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €185.06 and its 200 day moving average is €167.00. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($101.88) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($125.13).

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

