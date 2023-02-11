Financial Survey: Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) & Adamas One (NASDAQ:JEWL)

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) and Adamas One (NASDAQ:JEWL – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Brilliant Earth Group and Adamas One’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brilliant Earth Group 2.90% 26.03% 8.99% Adamas One N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brilliant Earth Group and Adamas One’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brilliant Earth Group $380.19 million 1.36 $1.53 million $0.20 27.00 Adamas One N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Brilliant Earth Group has higher revenue and earnings than Adamas One.

6.8% of Brilliant Earth Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 86.3% of Brilliant Earth Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Brilliant Earth Group and Adamas One, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brilliant Earth Group 0 2 5 0 2.71 Adamas One 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brilliant Earth Group currently has a consensus target price of $8.64, suggesting a potential upside of 60.05%. Given Brilliant Earth Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brilliant Earth Group is more favorable than Adamas One.

Summary

Brilliant Earth Group beats Adamas One on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms. As of December 31, 2021, it had 15 showrooms. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Adamas One

Adamas One Corp., a diamond company, produces single crystal diamonds and diamond materials for diamond jewelry industry and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

