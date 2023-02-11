Morgan Stanley Raises Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $25.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ally Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ally Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.24.

ALLY stock opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $51.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

