American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMS stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $3.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average is $2.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.85.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter.

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

