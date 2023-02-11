Annovis Bio’s (ANVS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Annovis Bio Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of ANVS stock opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21. Annovis Bio has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The firm has a market cap of $163.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Annovis Bio alerts:

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.24. As a group, equities analysts expect that Annovis Bio will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Annovis Bio Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANVS. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Annovis Bio by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Annovis Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Annovis Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Annovis Bio by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 26,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Annovis Bio by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 12,697 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.