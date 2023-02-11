Annovis Bio’s (ANVS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.
Annovis Bio Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of ANVS stock opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21. Annovis Bio has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The firm has a market cap of $163.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.25.
Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.24. As a group, equities analysts expect that Annovis Bio will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Annovis Bio Company Profile
Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Annovis Bio (ANVS)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.