StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of AP stock opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $60.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.43. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $6.67.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.65 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 2.48%.

In other news, major shareholder Louis Berkman Investment Co purchased 551,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,379,010.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,034,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,586,982.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 963,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 292,291 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

