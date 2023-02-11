Citigroup Reaffirms Top Pick Rating for Man Group (LON:EMG)

Citigroup reiterated their top pick rating on shares of Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EMG. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 290 ($3.49) to GBX 270 ($3.25) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 291 ($3.50).

Shares of Man Group stock opened at GBX 254.80 ($3.06) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.24 billion and a PE ratio of 772.12. Man Group has a twelve month low of GBX 177.30 ($2.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 277 ($3.33). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 229.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 231.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80.

In other news, insider Anne Wade purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of £31,650 ($38,045.44). In related news, insider Luke Ellis sold 11,363 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.64), for a total value of £24,998.60 ($30,050.01). Also, insider Anne Wade bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.54) per share, with a total value of £31,650 ($38,045.44).

Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

