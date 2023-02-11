The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€11.35” Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.35 ($12.20) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EOAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.54) price target on E.On in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.30 ($10.00) price target on E.On in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($11.29) price objective on E.On in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($12.90) price objective on E.On in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €12.50 ($13.44) target price on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

E.On Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FRA EOAN opened at €9.97 ($10.72) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €8.95. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.20) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($11.61).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

