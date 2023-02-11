JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €10.50 Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($11.29) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EOAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.54) price target on E.On in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.83) price objective on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($10.22) price objective on E.On in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays set a €12.50 ($13.44) price objective on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.30 ($10.00) price objective on E.On in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

E.On Stock Performance

E.On stock opened at €9.97 ($10.72) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €8.95. E.On has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($7.20) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($11.61).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

