Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Cancom (ETR:COK) a €44.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) target price on Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($39.78) target price on Cancom in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €41.00 ($44.09) target price on Cancom in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($55.91) target price on Cancom in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Cancom Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:COK opened at €32.60 ($35.05) on Wednesday. Cancom has a twelve month low of €23.04 ($24.77) and a twelve month high of €62.88 ($67.61). The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of €30.33 and a 200-day moving average of €29.10.

About Cancom

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

