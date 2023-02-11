Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dolby Laboratories in a report issued on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dolby Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.58 million.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

DLB opened at $83.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.29 and a 200-day moving average of $72.77. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.55 and a 52-week high of $88.06.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $164,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,780.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dolby Laboratories news, Director Peter C. Gotcher sold 6,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $533,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total value of $164,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,780.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,084 shares of company stock worth $7,095,226 in the last 90 days. 39.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLB. Quilter Plc raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 42,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 40,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

Further Reading

